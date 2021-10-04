Short Interest in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) Decreases By 56.0%

G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE GSQD traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,554. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75. G Squared Ascend I has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSQD. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in G Squared Ascend I during the first quarter worth $196,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of G Squared Ascend I by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in G Squared Ascend I during the second quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in G Squared Ascend I during the first quarter worth about $1,000,000.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

