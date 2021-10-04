Short Interest in enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Grows By 48.3%

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,900 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the August 31st total of 479,500 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in enVVeno Medical by 483.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 214,355 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in enVVeno Medical during the 1st quarter worth $671,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in enVVeno Medical by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 27,485 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in enVVeno Medical during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in enVVeno Medical during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

NVNO stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. enVVeno Medical has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $85.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Analysts predict that enVVeno Medical will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of enVVeno Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

