Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Increases By 76.2%

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Dream Impact Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of DDHRF remained flat at $$5.41 during midday trading on Monday. Dream Impact Trust has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.39.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

