Short Interest in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Expands By 48.9%

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the August 31st total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,461,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 114,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29,455 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CIK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,899. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $3.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.