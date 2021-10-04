Short Interest in Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Increases By 100.0%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CNAF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99. Commercial National Financial has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.34 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

