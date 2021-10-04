Short Interest in AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Increases By 63.5%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the August 31st total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank cut AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.65 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.65.

Get AIB Group alerts:

Shares of AIB Group stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. AIB Group has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $3.48.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.