Short Interest in ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Drops By 60.8%

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 60.8% from the August 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 898,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADOMANI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADOM opened at $0.27 on Monday. ADOMANI has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.

Adomani, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats.

