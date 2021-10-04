Shelton Capital Management Sells 2,900 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,818,000 after buying an additional 37,013 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,177,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,006 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock opened at $283.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $322.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.