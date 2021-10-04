Shelton Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 410.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 18.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 33,258 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 287.1% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 109,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 81,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 20.4% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGVC opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $258.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

