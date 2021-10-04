Shelton Capital Management Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,114 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,590 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,815,000 after buying an additional 983,352 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,144,000 after purchasing an additional 945,092 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF opened at $166.54 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.78.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

