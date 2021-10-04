Shelton Capital Management Boosts Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management owned 0.20% of Canadian Solar worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Canadian Solar by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,592 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,291,392 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $461,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $34.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

