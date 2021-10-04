Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 94.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,685,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after acquiring an additional 820,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510,196 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 18.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,310,000 after acquiring an additional 480,026 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 90.7% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 566,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 269,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 36.7% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 762,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 204,626 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INT opened at $31.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

INT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday.

In related news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

