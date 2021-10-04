Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $729,000 in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,676 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Frontline by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Frontline by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Frontline by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Frontline by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRO. Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.33. Frontline Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

