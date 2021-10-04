Shell Asset Management Co. Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in IAA were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 67.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,592,000 after buying an additional 419,209 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 17.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 767,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,856,000 after buying an additional 116,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,722,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,482,000 after buying an additional 252,790 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

IAA opened at $55.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average is $56.30. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.70.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

