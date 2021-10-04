Shell Asset Management Co. Has $714,000 Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $19.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $91.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $980,507.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,971. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CORT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

