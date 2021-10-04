Shell Asset Management Co. Has $695,000 Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 29.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 473.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,321 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 26,612 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,396,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,571,000 after purchasing an additional 667,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PMT opened at $19.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.15. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.