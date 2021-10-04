Shell Asset Management Co. Has $666,000 Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $192.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $209.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The business had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.23.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $1,219,075.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $20,456,636 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.