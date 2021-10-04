Shell Asset Management Co. Has $665,000 Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,086,000 after acquiring an additional 145,272 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,287,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,741 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,081,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,110,000 after acquiring an additional 56,279 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,386,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,972,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE:UA opened at $18.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Separately, Cowen boosted their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.