Shell Asset Management Co. Has $662,000 Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MHO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 504.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 69.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

MHO opened at $57.90 on Monday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.42.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $961.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.10 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

