Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Oppenheimer worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

NYSE:OPY opened at $46.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $588.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $55.75.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $340.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.