Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 8,106 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $219,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CORT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $19.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $91.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $162,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,971. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

