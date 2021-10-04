Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 2,390 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.20.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $109.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.02. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,054. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

