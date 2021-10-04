SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,167 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,167 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.64.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $213.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.66. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

