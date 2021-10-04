SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 247.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,872 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the first quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Toro by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in The Toro by 48.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

TTC opened at $98.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $80.77 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.22 and a 200-day moving average of $108.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

