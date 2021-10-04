SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 22,070 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 311.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

NYSE LH opened at $279.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.17. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $183.41 and a one year high of $309.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.