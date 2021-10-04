SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 3,271.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,391 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 290,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 178,962 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 6.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 25.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.34.

NYSE MOS opened at $37.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

