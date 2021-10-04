Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,377 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.10% of Sensata Technologies worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,630.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 275,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after buying an additional 259,937 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at $5,650,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NYSE:ST opened at $56.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.