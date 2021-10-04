Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Trading Up 7%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) shares were up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 3,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 456,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WTTR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

The company has a market capitalization of $615.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

