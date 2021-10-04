Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $293.23 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.28 and a 1 year high of $309.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.36.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

