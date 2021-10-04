Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 5,545 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.20.

Shares of CI opened at $202.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.07. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $160.37 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.