Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 143.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $54.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

