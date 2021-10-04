Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 234.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 17,736 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

Duke Energy stock opened at $98.46 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.43. The firm has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

