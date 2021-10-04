Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 22,835 Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 2.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 38.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoGames alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGames presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $37.21 on Monday. NeoGames S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $818.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.41.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.