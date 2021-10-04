Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,841 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.88.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $286.09 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $286.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.55.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

