Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 1,592 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after buying an additional 452,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,665,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $267.34 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $184.12 and a 1-year high of $277.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.06 and its 200 day moving average is $268.67.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

