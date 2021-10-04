Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 44,499 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 51.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,412 shares of company stock worth $1,103,059 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $84.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.26 and its 200-day moving average is $87.49. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.39.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

