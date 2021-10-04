Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is William Blair Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,480,104 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 33,196 shares during the period. SEA accounts for about 1.3% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $406,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 36.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $315.34. 73,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,410. The firm has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.11 and a beta of 1.32. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $359.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

