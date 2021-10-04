Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BBH opened at $196.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.45. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $150.52 and a 52 week high of $222.22.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

