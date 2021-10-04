Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,936 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5,411.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,293.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,151 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

VOT opened at $239.20 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $177.39 and a 12 month high of $251.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

