Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 8,542 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 609.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,368 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth about $264,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth about $8,394,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth about $1,318,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth about $129,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TIXT opened at $34.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. TELUS International has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.07.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TIXT shares. TD Securities started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

