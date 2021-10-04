Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,899,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $4,295,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 64.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 171,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,625,000 after acquiring an additional 67,361 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,259 shares of company stock worth $90,266,730. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.23.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $310.68 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.79 and a twelve month high of $347.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.27 and its 200 day moving average is $313.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

