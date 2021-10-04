Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 151,002 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 751,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 64,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 374,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $641.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

