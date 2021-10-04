Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Eaton by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upped their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $150.65 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $98.99 and a one year high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.87.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

