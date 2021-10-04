Scotia Capital Inc. Has $999,000 Stock Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,811 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 33,432.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 93,612 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 428,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 59,464 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter valued at $537,000. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SKM opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $33.59.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.16%. Equities analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.