Scotia Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $1,356,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $278,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $1,400,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $10,020,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $764,000. Institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Lion Electric alerts:

Shares of LEV opened at $12.32 on Monday. The Lion Electric Company has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $35.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

LEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research lowered The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

The Lion Electric Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.