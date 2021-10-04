Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 5,430 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 72.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $137,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $49.15 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.62.

