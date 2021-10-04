Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.39.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $96.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.38. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average of $76.63.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.93) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

