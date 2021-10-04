Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Cut by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.2% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,907,000 after acquiring an additional 464,618 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,228,000 after buying an additional 253,118 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,663,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $23,657,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.8% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after buying an additional 146,512 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,392. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.23. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.76 and a fifty-two week high of $158.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

