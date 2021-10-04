Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schaeffler presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.89 ($9.28).

FRA SHA opened at €6.55 ($7.71) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.49. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

