Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $740,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 72.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $6.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $12.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

